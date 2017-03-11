ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Satori

This strain is a true hybrid in that it is a 50/50 mix of sativa and indica. Mandala Seeds bred Satori by crossing Lucid Dream with another unnamed sativa hybrid. Satori plants flower within 9-10 weeks and produce light green buds with plenty of crystals. The flowers have a unique aroma that is reminiscent of tea and honey.

    Avatar for jtm1121
    Member since 2015
    epiphany weed. makes you realize things in crazy way! good for a before work blaze
    EuphoricFocusedUplifted
    Avatar for barrano247
    Member since 2013
    Possibly my favorite strain ever. I smoked it about a month ago but if i can remember, it pretty much disables you mentally. I remember my friend an I went to target after smoking this (cant recommend driving high off this stuff), we barely made it through because every 5 seconds we would burst out ...
    EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyUplifted
    Avatar for Smokinat420bud
    Member since 2013
    I grew 10 seeds 9 popped 7 were female 1 inside 6 outside this strain seems a little unstable I had one only grow 2 feet tall only had about 10 grams one was over 7 feet tall full of Trichromes with a Hugh yield couple pounds the others were about 5 to 6 feet but didn't look or taste as good as...
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
    Avatar for NorskRasta
    Member since 2012
    I picked up a quad worth not too long ago, and all I can say is that this is by far one of the best strains I have ever smoked. Smoked it out of a double-chamber bubbler, and after one hit, I was high. It has a very distinct and clean taste to it. When picked up fresh, it will be abnormally fluffy a...
    EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
    Avatar for NuteGreenwitch
    Member since 2012
    I don't understand what a previous reviewer stated about this causing limp d*ck. For me, what makes Satori so special to remember is the feeling of oneness with everything. Satori brought a unique flavor to the pipe, burned well but a little gooey from the resin, was easy to gauge when you had eno...
    ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
    Lineage

    Lucid Dream
    Satori
    Strawberry Satori
    Holy Ghost
