Highly recommended. First off, the smell smells like straight up fruit, you’d think you’re about to literally have fruit. Second, totally relaxes, but not overpowering. Doesn’t make you sleepy, but does make you focused. Currently stoned when writing this 😏💨 enjoy all!!