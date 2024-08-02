This is a review of Seed Junky's Tropical Burst flower. I crack the jar and am hit by huge tropical fruit aromas, and sweet-candy-gas notes. Tastes like a mix of the best of Cherry Trop w Zkittlez. On inhale I taste bold cherry; exhale brings tropical fruit. Maybe starfruit? Each session seems to offer a new fruit flavor, hooray! I have a couple dozen jars of different flower cultivars in my cabinet, and this is the one I'm most excited about. The energy of this flower is rad. It's a cerebral high, but very relaxed, not necessarily "active" or "focus" -oriented. I have adhd and anxiety. This flower can assist me somewhat w my adhd and anxiety, but it's not in the same shelf in my medicine cabinet as I put NF1, Trainwreck, Maui Wowie, Jack, Durban, White Widow, Chem K/CropDuster. I do feel motivated to garden, exercise, hang with family, do chores, trim flower, cook. It's generally a great, uplifting, euphoric high! 7 grams in, and I'm starting to neglect most of my other jars of flower. In fact, my jar of "Maui Wowie" by UpNorth won't open again until this Trop Burst is gone - it's just not quite as good to me. (no hate towards UpNorth, only ❤️ - just a useful reference point if you know that cultivar.) If you come across Tropical Burst, grab a jar, you'll be stoked!!