Tropical Burst reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tropical Burst.
Tropical Burst strain effects
Tropical Burst strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Fatigue
a........n
August 2, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I got this in a gram WVY something cart a long time ago. The one of the most best high Ive been. There was just something about this strain, most of the time one hit is all I need back then. Got taken away, miss that strain sm. Get this strain if you see it, I too hope to see this again some day.
S........4
March 5, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This is a review of Seed Junky's Tropical Burst flower. I crack the jar and am hit by huge tropical fruit aromas, and sweet-candy-gas notes. Tastes like a mix of the best of Cherry Trop w Zkittlez. On inhale I taste bold cherry; exhale brings tropical fruit. Maybe starfruit? Each session seems to offer a new fruit flavor, hooray! I have a couple dozen jars of different flower cultivars in my cabinet, and this is the one I'm most excited about. The energy of this flower is rad. It's a cerebral high, but very relaxed, not necessarily "active" or "focus" -oriented. I have adhd and anxiety. This flower can assist me somewhat w my adhd and anxiety, but it's not in the same shelf in my medicine cabinet as I put NF1, Trainwreck, Maui Wowie, Jack, Durban, White Widow, Chem K/CropDuster. I do feel motivated to garden, exercise, hang with family, do chores, trim flower, cook. It's generally a great, uplifting, euphoric high! 7 grams in, and I'm starting to neglect most of my other jars of flower. In fact, my jar of "Maui Wowie" by UpNorth won't open again until this Trop Burst is gone - it's just not quite as good to me. (no hate towards UpNorth, only ❤️ - just a useful reference point if you know that cultivar.) If you come across Tropical Burst, grab a jar, you'll be stoked!!
l........1
July 29, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tropical Burst may be a sativa but boy is this calming. heavy sensation on my eyes and full body euphoria. feeling good and relaxed. ready to rest my head and zone out.
N........r
June 22, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Yummy strain. I bought a pre-roll from R. Greenleaf, Santa Fe. Opening the pre-roll tube was different, the tropical smell got my senses going and I really wanted a taste. Cherries, berries, very mouth filling taste and the high is so nice, happy euphoria but not crazy just right. I'm a medical use and this is making me so happy and helped me with some pain I was having. I highly recommend. Seed Junky is turning out some nice strains, this is one of them.
d........y
Yesterday
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Harvested 5-27-24 by Wildfire Imvestments LLC., branded Seed Junky, Michigan. This is a contestant in the 2024 High Times Michigan Cannabis Cup, Sativa Flower. 27.7% ThcA, 25.6% ThC, 0.1% CBD. Scent of citrus oranges and burnt cherry stems with a hint of scorched lemon zest. Very dense hard buds, 1/2 colored black with postules and covered with short dense orange hairs. Kief colored meat center in buds with sparkling trichomes inside. Tasted like light banana pudding on top of cooked, dark brown animal crackers. Sweet smoke, hint of pepper, nice and smooth. Body and chest energy, ready-to-go, low to no cough. Low eye pressure, no anxiety. Pepper on lips and tongue. Really nice body high energy. Just a deng good Sativa for everyday use. Not much pain relief. Strain lineage is (orange push pop X Banana Cream Cake X Zkittlez bx2).
g........k
November 25, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Good flavor nice and smooth enjoyable high
s........s
July 7, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Hungry
Smells like a fruit bowl and when smoked tastes like a fruit bowl covered in gas. Great sativa hybrid
j........4
September 7, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
I smoked it in the woods on a hike and it was really nice. Smooth, relaxing, and giggly. overall happy and helped with pain c: