HybridTHC 30%CBD

Tropical Burst

Tropical Burst is a 2023 strain bred and released by Seed Junky Genetics that Leafly editor David Downs calls “a perfect Zkittlez.” Tropical Burst is made from a genetic cross of (Orange Push Pop x Banana Cream Cake) x Zkittlez bx2, amplifying classic Z tropical flavors with cream, orange, banana and cake as well as thickening the bud structure and trichome coat. Its tangy flavors precede an intense sativa-focus, giggles and euphoria. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Burst, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Tropical Burst

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Tropical Burst strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Euphoric

Tropical Burst strain helps with

  • Depression
    22% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    22% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Fatigue
    11% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Tropical Burst products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Tropical Burst near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Tropical Burst strain reviews10

August 2, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
I got this in a gram WVY something cart a long time ago. The one of the most best high Ive been. There was just something about this strain, most of the time one hit is all I need back then. Got taken away, miss that strain sm. Get this strain if you see it, I too hope to see this again some day.
2 people found this helpful
March 5, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This is a review of Seed Junky's Tropical Burst flower. I crack the jar and am hit by huge tropical fruit aromas, and sweet-candy-gas notes. Tastes like a mix of the best of Cherry Trop w Zkittlez. On inhale I taste bold cherry; exhale brings tropical fruit. Maybe starfruit? Each session seems to offer a new fruit flavor, hooray! I have a couple dozen jars of different flower cultivars in my cabinet, and this is the one I'm most excited about. The energy of this flower is rad. It's a cerebral high, but very relaxed, not necessarily "active" or "focus" -oriented. I have adhd and anxiety. This flower can assist me somewhat w my adhd and anxiety, but it's not in the same shelf in my medicine cabinet as I put NF1, Trainwreck, Maui Wowie, Jack, Durban, White Widow, Chem K/CropDuster. I do feel motivated to garden, exercise, hang with family, do chores, trim flower, cook. It's generally a great, uplifting, euphoric high! 7 grams in, and I'm starting to neglect most of my other jars of flower. In fact, my jar of "Maui Wowie" by UpNorth won't open again until this Trop Burst is gone - it's just not quite as good to me. (no hate towards UpNorth, only ❤️ - just a useful reference point if you know that cultivar.) If you come across Tropical Burst, grab a jar, you'll be stoked!!
2 people found this helpful
July 29, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Tropical Burst may be a sativa but boy is this calming. heavy sensation on my eyes and full body euphoria. feeling good and relaxed. ready to rest my head and zone out.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Tropical Burst strain genetics