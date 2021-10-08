Picked this up today and yowza it's delicious 😋🤤 very nice dense buds,light green, purplish with orange hairs and LOT'S of yummy crystals,has a nice pungent tropical fruity smell that starts with a pineapple/tropical with hints of mint and tiny diesel notes,breaks up wonderfully I personally use fingers but would be nice in a grinder if used,I smoked a bowl(smokin now actually) LoL got halfway through and started writing this,very smooth smoke producing a good head buzz followed by a strong hit to the body.. overall I can give this strain a 9.6/10 on my scale and definitely would get again.... happy 420 y'all!!!