Tropical Cake
Tropical Cake strain effects
Tropical Cake strain helps with
- 62% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
Tropical Cake strain reviews9
j........e
October 8, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Sleepy
k........7
September 9, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
s........6
May 11, 2023
Euphoric
Sleepy