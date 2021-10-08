Tropical Cake reviews
Tropical Cake strain effects
Tropical Cake strain helps with
- 62% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
j........e
October 8, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Sleepy
This strain is fire! It has a really strong flavor and smell! reminds me of something like a smoothie or acai bowl with pineapple mangoes and grapes. Also really helps me manage my stress and really helps my pain and insomnia Really strong strain!!!
k........7
September 9, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Picked this up today and yowza it's delicious 😋🤤 very nice dense buds,light green, purplish with orange hairs and LOT'S of yummy crystals,has a nice pungent tropical fruity smell that starts with a pineapple/tropical with hints of mint and tiny diesel notes,breaks up wonderfully I personally use fingers but would be nice in a grinder if used,I smoked a bowl(smokin now actually) LoL got halfway through and started writing this,very smooth smoke producing a good head buzz followed by a strong hit to the body.. overall I can give this strain a 9.6/10 on my scale and definitely would get again.... happy 420 y'all!!!
s........6
May 11, 2023
Euphoric
Sleepy
Very nice high, super relaxing, with 0 couch lock and no anxiety. Does make you tired, which normally I don’t like, but the high was so nice and I slept like a baby and woke up fully rested, so no complaints
t........3
January 10, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Iv been dabbing mine it gets you very very stoned
7........m
November 1, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Nice
S........_
November 2, 2021
Definitely a strong strain really feel it in the body wouldn’t call it sleepy tho nice tropical taste
L........9
January 23, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Very multifruit juice smelling, artificial. Sticky buds stay stuck in grinder. Very low output, not much left after grinding. Parsley texture, pain in the ass to roll. I'm not a good roller so a littlle part of my blunt fell off when lighting, it was pretty smooth to start with and then it bit my throat, got me coughing and then suddenly high af. It makes everything tingle, from your brain to your skin. It's a high that keeps on giving. It's this never-ending going up. Makes me a bit nauseated. A bit too strong for me.
p........7
July 6, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Love this strain so much. It's a happy, giggly, very well named addition to your flower bar. I was so blazed I thought my dog was massaging my back. I would have a hard time believing someone didn't have a good time with Tropical Cream Cake. It's a pick me up strain, but not overly racy.