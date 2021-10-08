Very multifruit juice smelling, artificial. Sticky buds stay stuck in grinder. Very low output, not much left after grinding. Parsley texture, pain in the ass to roll. I'm not a good roller so a littlle part of my blunt fell off when lighting, it was pretty smooth to start with and then it bit my throat, got me coughing and then suddenly high af. It makes everything tingle, from your brain to your skin. It's a high that keeps on giving. It's this never-ending going up. Makes me a bit nauseated. A bit too strong for me.