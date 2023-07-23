Tropical Heat
aka Tropic Heat
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Tropical Heat
TpH
Hybrid
Creative
Uplifted
Energetic
Berry
Blueberry
Pineapple
Caryophyllene
Linalool
Limonene
Tropical Heat effects are mostly energizing.
Tropical Heat potency is higher THC than average.
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Tropical Heat, also known as Tropic Heat,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, uplifted, and energetic. Tropical Heat has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Tropical Heat, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Tropical Heat strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Negative Effects
Tropical Heat strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
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Tropical Heat strain reviews(9)
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j........s
July 23, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
OGKB x Purple Punch Looks: Solid white nugs with a dark green specks and orange hairs Smell: Such a unique terp profile. The smell really stands out. Smells like cherry yogurt with hints of fuel underneath Taste: Sweet berry smoke Effects: Hits you from your heavy brow to your tingling toes. Just pulses of relaxation through the body. Heavy head high too that puts a smile on your face . Overall: As a heavy indica lover, this is 10/10 and must be picked up by anyone who loves to curl into the couch with a late evening smoke
J........n
December 22, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Tropic Heat (a/k/a Tropical Heat) (OG Kush Breath x Purple Punch) by Glass House Farms 12-2022 O'Hooligan Editing Total THC: 23.43% Total CBD: 0.05% Total Cannabinoids: 27.43% Cannabinoids include: CBCA: 0.27% CBDA: 0.06% CBG: 0.12% CBGA: 0.21% Δ9-THC: 0.81% THCA: 25.77% THCVA: 0.14% Total Terpenes: 2.07% Terpenes include: β-Caryophyllene: 0.67% D-Limonene: 0.44% α-Humulene: 0.23% α-Bisabolol: 0.23% Linalool: 0.10% β-Myrcene: 0.10% Guaiol: 0.08% β-Pinene: 0.08% α-Pinene: 0.06% β-Ocimene: 0.03% Camphene: 0.01% (possible) Therapeutic/medical benefits*: Anti-Inflammatory Anti-Depression/Mood Enhancement Anti-Anxiety Appetite Supressant Calming Euphoric Heightened Senses (visual) Analgesic "Loaded fresh ground Tropic Thunder flower in the dry vape, then add any kief collected from the prep, then another layer of flower. Start off the session at 200°F hoping to utilize the guaiol and ocimene, after a minute or so upping the temperature to 389°F. (I also tried combusion via glass water pipe, but enjoy the vape more.) 2% terps and such a unique, but complimentary profile feels wasted by smoking. It also mixes nicely with the F'ng Incredible flower I have to get more of an Indica experience and chill the D-limonene energy a bit. But now it's time for another of the TH as I just want it's aroma/taste/experience/relief. I wouldn't normally have this much sativa (It feels 60:40 slightly Indica dominate to me) this late, it's the holidays. Recommended. Thank you very much to the dear friend that gifted me this." -j. *My personal experience and/or opinion. NOT MEDICAL ADVICE FROM A LICENSED PROFESSIONAL.
R........l
May 24, 2023
Creative
Focused
Uplifted
I'm a writer and OMG this helped me focus so MUCH! Also helped with creativity.