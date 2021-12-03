Tropical Heat reviews
j........a
December 3, 2021
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Got it at Cannabist aka Columbia Care. It is rated at almost 29%. It was trimmed very well. It doesn’t have a strong smell until you actually break up the flower then you are in for a treat. At first it looks pretty but smells like a hamster cage. But after I took time to break up a nug in my hand I was able to get the zesty aroma released. It is a good all around strain, nice for watching TV or taking a walk. Not exactly couch lock unless you allow it to. And if you do that’s okay too.
S........5
February 14, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Very dense buds with a relaxing, euphoric experience. Very pleasant smooth taste.
a........3
July 2, 2022
Creative
Sleepy
Tingly
It goes good with silver,white russian,and dark leafs its fruity and hits hard highly recommend!🦇
J........n
December 22, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tropic Heat (a/k/a Tropical Heat) (OG Kush Breath x Purple Punch) by Glass House Farms 12-2022 O'Hooligan Editing Total THC: 23.43% Total CBD: 0.05% Total Cannabinoids: 27.43% Cannabinoids include: CBCA: 0.27% CBDA: 0.06% CBG: 0.12% CBGA: 0.21% Δ9-THC: 0.81% THCA: 25.77% THCVA: 0.14% Total Terpenes: 2.07% Terpenes include: β-Caryophyllene: 0.67% D-Limonene: 0.44% α-Humulene: 0.23% α-Bisabolol: 0.23% Linalool: 0.10% β-Myrcene: 0.10% Guaiol: 0.08% β-Pinene: 0.08% α-Pinene: 0.06% β-Ocimene: 0.03% Camphene: 0.01% (possible) Therapeutic/medical benefits*: Anti-Inflammatory Anti-Depression/Mood Enhancement Anti-Anxiety Appetite Supressant Calming Euphoric Heightened Senses (visual) Analgesic "Loaded fresh ground Tropic Thunder flower in the dry vape, then add any kief collected from the prep, then another layer of flower. Start off the session at 200°F hoping to utilize the guaiol and ocimene, after a minute or so upping the temperature to 389°F. (I also tried combusion via glass water pipe, but enjoy the vape more.) 2% terps and such a unique, but complimentary profile feels wasted by smoking. It also mixes nicely with the F'ng Incredible flower I have to get more of an Indica experience and chill the D-limonene energy a bit. But now it's time for another of the TH as I just want it's aroma/taste/experience/relief. I wouldn't normally have this much sativa (It feels 60:40 slightly Indica dominate to me) this late, it's the holidays. Recommended. Thank you very much to the dear friend that gifted me this." -j. *My personal experience and/or opinion. NOT MEDICAL ADVICE FROM A LICENSED PROFESSIONAL.
1........g
February 12, 2023
Creative
Energetic
My eighth was a Sativa (over 80%) by Cannabiotix (CBX) & it contained 32.86% THC! Parents are Tropicanna & Super Silver Haze. Lime green buds covered in sugar trichomes & pale ale pistils. Effects were creative euphoric energy. The mouth 👄 watering 🤤 & nose 👃 pleasing cheesy 🧀 tropical 🏝️ fruits made this Sativa a winner 🏆 all on its own! 😮💨 Enjoy The Pleasure Of The Smoke 😮💨
r........t
August 31, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Cannabist - Very pretty buds, but could have been trimmed a little better. It smelled a bit green coming out of the jar, but squishing a little nug released a sharp berry/flowery aroma. I wasn't expecting much from this Hybrid, and the generic weedy flavor didn't encourage me, but after going through a small bowl I felt an almost immediate relaxtion followed by a nice, energetic buzz. Good for some light activity, or even to wind down for an evening. A definite buy if you can get it on a good sale.
j........s
July 23, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
OGKB x Purple Punch Looks: Solid white nugs with a dark green specks and orange hairs Smell: Such a unique terp profile. The smell really stands out. Smells like cherry yogurt with hints of fuel underneath Taste: Sweet berry smoke Effects: Hits you from your heavy brow to your tingling toes. Just pulses of relaxation through the body. Heavy head high too that puts a smile on your face . Overall: As a heavy indica lover, this is 10/10 and must be picked up by anyone who loves to curl into the couch with a late evening smoke
R........l
May 24, 2023
Creative
Focused
I'm a writer and OMG this helped me focus so MUCH! Also helped with creativity.