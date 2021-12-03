Tropic Heat (a/k/a Tropical Heat) (OG Kush Breath x Purple Punch) by Glass House Farms 12-2022 O'Hooligan Editing Total THC: 23.43% Total CBD: 0.05% Total Cannabinoids: 27.43% Cannabinoids include: CBCA: 0.27% CBDA: 0.06% CBG: 0.12% CBGA: 0.21% Δ9-THC: 0.81% THCA: 25.77% THCVA: 0.14% Total Terpenes: 2.07% Terpenes include: β-Caryophyllene: 0.67% D-Limonene: 0.44% α-Humulene: 0.23% α-Bisabolol: 0.23% Linalool: 0.10% β-Myrcene: 0.10% Guaiol: 0.08% β-Pinene: 0.08% α-Pinene: 0.06% β-Ocimene: 0.03% Camphene: 0.01% (possible) Therapeutic/medical benefits*: Anti-Inflammatory Anti-Depression/Mood Enhancement Anti-Anxiety Appetite Supressant Calming Euphoric Heightened Senses (visual) Analgesic "Loaded fresh ground Tropic Thunder flower in the dry vape, then add any kief collected from the prep, then another layer of flower. Start off the session at 200°F hoping to utilize the guaiol and ocimene, after a minute or so upping the temperature to 389°F. (I also tried combusion via glass water pipe, but enjoy the vape more.) 2% terps and such a unique, but complimentary profile feels wasted by smoking. It also mixes nicely with the F'ng Incredible flower I have to get more of an Indica experience and chill the D-limonene energy a bit. But now it's time for another of the TH as I just want it's aroma/taste/experience/relief. I wouldn't normally have this much sativa (It feels 60:40 slightly Indica dominate to me) this late, it's the holidays. Recommended. Thank you very much to the dear friend that gifted me this." -j. *My personal experience and/or opinion. NOT MEDICAL ADVICE FROM A LICENSED PROFESSIONAL.