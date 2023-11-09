Tropical Storm reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tropical Storm.
Tropical Storm strain effects
Tropical Storm strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Tropical Storm reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
n........r
November 9, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This strain is lit. Three puffs off my Select brand vape cart and I’m seeing stars in the best way possible. Very calming strain with a nice euphoric lift to it. Great for watching TV and socializing. The name doesn’t match the effect though. And I ain’t mad.
m........4
May 29, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
-My brain has a buzzing sound in it. -I’m mentally alert but physically very relaxed. -Not couch-locked but I get locked into activities easily. -No munchies which is a plus. -I don’t have a care in the world atm, and that’s saying something. My life usually kinda sucks so I’ll take it where I can get it. -Laughing at everything and generally in a good mood. Sorta euphoric. -Helps me personally with anxiety, depression, bipolar 2, PTSD, and ADHD. -Dry eyes and mouth. -Super chill. -I could sleep or stay awake, if that makes sense? Excellent strain. I’m a repeat customer 👍
e........2
February 22, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Tingly
This is the strangest hit I have ever taken in my life. Extremely pungent smelling Rosin, but all the flavors so not come through on the smoke. Smooth! Not sure the size, but it was a huge dab that I took. Only mildly expensive in the lungs, but when held in took me for a wild ride... For real. It felt like a giant bubble expanding around my head, extremely psychedelic experience. I literally felt like my consciousness raised above me for a moment and I was leaving this realm. After a few minutes of struggling to find myself I felt like everything had so be done extremely quiet and precise. After about 30 minutes it moved to a very relaxing and hungry state. Extremely powerful, I was good to go for hours afterwards.
d........8
December 18, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
A must have in the top shelf category