This is the strangest hit I have ever taken in my life. Extremely pungent smelling Rosin, but all the flavors so not come through on the smoke. Smooth! Not sure the size, but it was a huge dab that I took. Only mildly expensive in the lungs, but when held in took me for a wild ride... For real. It felt like a giant bubble expanding around my head, extremely psychedelic experience. I literally felt like my consciousness raised above me for a moment and I was leaving this realm. After a few minutes of struggling to find myself I felt like everything had so be done extremely quiet and precise. After about 30 minutes it moved to a very relaxing and hungry state. Extremely powerful, I was good to go for hours afterwards.