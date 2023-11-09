Tropical Storm
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Tropical Storm effects are mostly energizing.
Tropical Storm potency is higher THC than average.
Tropical Storm is a hybrid weed strain that is approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tropical Storm is a captivating strain known for its balanced effects and delightful flavor profile that captures the essence of a tropical paradise. Tropical Storm features a THC content of around 18-22%, making it an excellent choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a moderate and well-rounded experience. Leafly customers have reported that Tropical Storm's effects include a euphoric and uplifting sensation, often accompanied by a wave of relaxation. Users frequently note a heightened sense of creativity and sociability when enjoying this strain. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Storm to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, depression, and fatigue. Its balanced hybrid nature lends itself well to providing relief without causing excessive sedation. Tropical Storm features flavors that evoke the tropical experience it's named after. Expect a combination of fruity and citrusy notes, reminiscent of a blend of exotic fruits. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its citrusy aroma and potential mood-lifting effects. Its unique combination of effects and flavors make it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a balanced and enjoyable experience. Tropical Storm's ability to uplift the mood and promote relaxation without causing excessive sedation makes it a versatile strain for various occasions. If you've had the opportunity to enjoy Tropical Storm, consider sharing your insights and impressions by leaving a strain review.
Tropical Storm strain effects
Tropical Storm strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
