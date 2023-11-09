stock photo similar to Tropical Storm
HybridTHC 18%CBD 2%

Tropical Storm

Tropical Storm is a hybrid weed strain that is approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tropical Storm is a captivating strain known for its balanced effects and delightful flavor profile that captures the essence of a tropical paradise. Tropical Storm features a THC content of around 18-22%, making it an excellent choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a moderate and well-rounded experience. Leafly customers have reported that Tropical Storm's effects include a euphoric and uplifting sensation, often accompanied by a wave of relaxation. Users frequently note a heightened sense of creativity and sociability when enjoying this strain. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Storm to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, depression, and fatigue. Its balanced hybrid nature lends itself well to providing relief without causing excessive sedation. Tropical Storm features flavors that evoke the tropical experience it's named after. Expect a combination of fruity and citrusy notes, reminiscent of a blend of exotic fruits. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its citrusy aroma and potential mood-lifting effects. Its unique combination of effects and flavors make it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a balanced and enjoyable experience. Tropical Storm's ability to uplift the mood and promote relaxation without causing excessive sedation makes it a versatile strain for various occasions. If you've had the opportunity to enjoy Tropical Storm, consider sharing your insights and impressions by leaving a strain review.

Tropical Storm strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Energetic

Uplifted

Tropical Storm strain helps with

Tropical Storm strain reviews6

November 9, 2023
This strain is lit. Three puffs off my Select brand vape cart and I’m seeing stars in the best way possible. Very calming strain with a nice euphoric lift to it. Great for watching TV and socializing. The name doesn’t match the effect though. And I ain’t mad.
May 29, 2024
-My brain has a buzzing sound in it. -I’m mentally alert but physically very relaxed. -Not couch-locked but I get locked into activities easily. -No munchies which is a plus. -I don’t have a care in the world atm, and that’s saying something. My life usually kinda sucks so I’ll take it where I can get it. -Laughing at everything and generally in a good mood. Sorta euphoric. -Helps me personally with anxiety, depression, bipolar 2, PTSD, and ADHD. -Dry eyes and mouth. -Super chill. -I could sleep or stay awake, if that makes sense? Excellent strain. I’m a repeat customer 👍
February 22, 2024
This is the strangest hit I have ever taken in my life. Extremely pungent smelling Rosin, but all the flavors so not come through on the smoke. Smooth! Not sure the size, but it was a huge dab that I took. Only mildly expensive in the lungs, but when held in took me for a wild ride... For real. It felt like a giant bubble expanding around my head, extremely psychedelic experience. I literally felt like my consciousness raised above me for a moment and I was leaving this realm. After a few minutes of struggling to find myself I felt like everything had so be done extremely quiet and precise. After about 30 minutes it moved to a very relaxing and hungry state. Extremely powerful, I was good to go for hours afterwards.
