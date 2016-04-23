ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for reba627
Member since 2018
Love this stuff! Bought it for the man friend who was under a lot of stress. Very euphoric, happy, blissful, floaty high. Wish I could find it again!
EuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for VernSavage420
Member since 2017
This strain has quickly joined the ranks of my favorite strains. A very happy feeling and mood lifter. Great for gaming and reading as well. The aroma of the buds is very potent and would love to see this strain featured as an oil cartridge.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for smiz87
Member since 2016
Oh fn snap. This shit is straight 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥- I put an orange peel in the packet to keep us extra dope dank. Gyrations to roll up into Death Star hits which are also known as Vader Bombs. This stuff is super danky dope. Got high af and enjoyed it. Put some into some cookies stud and sh...
Avatar for notacop25
Member since 2017
as i'm writing this shiz, i want you to know i'm 100% skeed and ready to smoke my second tropical tang blunt. it's got my body feelin nice af and my girls lookin hella good. yeet
Avatar for janet47
Member since 2016
Pretty good Sativa, very dense buds. Sweet scent with a mellow taste. Got me feeling happy and euphoric with a few hits. Dont need much to enjoy the high, i would buy this again.
EuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Avanard
Member since 2015
Got a batch from Cali. Some awesome buds, looks good. Personal preference was with a tobacco pipe. Great taste and a great buzz.
Read full review
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative