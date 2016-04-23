Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This strain has quickly joined the ranks of my favorite strains. A very happy feeling and mood lifter. Great for gaming and reading as well. The aroma of the buds is very potent and would love to see this strain featured as an oil cartridge.
Oh fn snap. This shit is straight 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥- I put an orange peel in the packet to keep us extra dope dank. Gyrations to roll up into Death Star hits which are also known as Vader Bombs. This stuff is super danky dope. Got high af and enjoyed it. Put some into some cookies stud and sh...