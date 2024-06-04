Tropical Z reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tropical Z.
Tropical Z strain effects
Tropical Z reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
e........7
June 4, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Made my nose full of a citrus and earthy smell and when I smoked this in concentrate form a few days later it was 10x better left me feeling a mix of energized,focused and yet oddly relaxed
w........n
August 30, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Wow this strain is incredible. Powerful head high that is energizing. Great for social settings. Smoked it at the drop party at The Artist Tree and I couldn’t stop smiling. Nice little body high that set in. Vibrations were high with this one
t........8
October 26, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
This strain has swept through Arizona with everyone I know having nothing but good things to say about it. Really quality, smooth high with excellent genetics. Undertones of sweetness on the inhale, with a bit of smoky and earthy on the exhales, can be mistaken for a heavy burnt taste. This is definitely a hybrid with more of an indicia feeling throughout for me , as I felt my feet sinking into the floor with each step. Giggly, relaxed, a heavy body hit with some pain relief.
I........e
August 30, 2024
Energetic
Talkative
Very good Sativa smooth and tasty
s........e
August 30, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Sleepy
Smooth smoke not ruff at all
N........s
August 30, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Really great sativa very energizing and calming super smooth smoke 💨
r........y
July 3, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
The taste of this strain is a perfect mix between fruity and Strong and uplifting with hints of lemon