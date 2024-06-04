Tropical Z reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tropical Z.

Tropical Z strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Uplifted

Tropical Z strain helps with

  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    28% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Stress
    28% of people say it helps with Stress

Tropical Z reviews

June 4, 2024
Made my nose full of a citrus and earthy smell and when I smoked this in concentrate form a few days later it was 10x better left me feeling a mix of energized,focused and yet oddly relaxed
6 people found this helpful
August 30, 2024
Wow this strain is incredible. Powerful head high that is energizing. Great for social settings. Smoked it at the drop party at The Artist Tree and I couldn’t stop smiling. Nice little body high that set in. Vibrations were high with this one
2 people found this helpful
October 26, 2024
This strain has swept through Arizona with everyone I know having nothing but good things to say about it. Really quality, smooth high with excellent genetics. Undertones of sweetness on the inhale, with a bit of smoky and earthy on the exhales, can be mistaken for a heavy burnt taste. This is definitely a hybrid with more of an indicia feeling throughout for me , as I felt my feet sinking into the floor with each step. Giggly, relaxed, a heavy body hit with some pain relief.
1 person found this helpful
August 30, 2024
Very good Sativa smooth and tasty
August 30, 2024
Smooth smoke not ruff at all
August 30, 2024
Really great sativa very energizing and calming super smooth smoke 💨
July 3, 2024
The taste of this strain is a perfect mix between fruity and Strong and uplifting with hints of lemon

