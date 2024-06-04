HybridTHC 28%CBD

Tropical Z

Tropical Z is a hybrid weed strain bred by Connected Cannabis from a cross of Xeno x (GDPTHH) #9. This is a vacation in a jar, with a terpene blend of limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene. It smells and tastes tropical, citrus, woodsy, and sweet that brings to mind island fruit and shaved ice. Tropical Z is a versatile strain for both daytime and nighttime, with focusing and euphoric effects. It has massive bag appeal with bright green buds, thick orange pistils, and a sticky trichome coat. The flavor is citrusy and creamy on the pull, just like a frosty creamsicle. In contrast, the exhale is dry and woody but not unpleasant. It's a prime example of an excellently engineered sativa dominant strain. Perfect for staying focused and getting things done without leaving you feeling paranoid or overly caffeinated. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Z, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Tropical Z

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Tropical Z strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Uplifted

Tropical Z strain helps with

  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    28% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Stress
    28% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Tropical Z products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Tropical Z near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Tropical Z strain reviews7

June 4, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
Made my nose full of a citrus and earthy smell and when I smoked this in concentrate form a few days later it was 10x better left me feeling a mix of energized,focused and yet oddly relaxed
6 people found this helpful
August 30, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Wow this strain is incredible. Powerful head high that is energizing. Great for social settings. Smoked it at the drop party at The Artist Tree and I couldn’t stop smiling. Nice little body high that set in. Vibrations were high with this one
2 people found this helpful
October 26, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
This strain has swept through Arizona with everyone I know having nothing but good things to say about it. Really quality, smooth high with excellent genetics. Undertones of sweetness on the inhale, with a bit of smoky and earthy on the exhales, can be mistaken for a heavy burnt taste. This is definitely a hybrid with more of an indicia feeling throughout for me , as I felt my feet sinking into the floor with each step. Giggly, relaxed, a heavy body hit with some pain relief.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Tropical Z strain genetics

Strain parent
Xno
Xeno
parent
Tropical Z
TROZ
Tropical Z