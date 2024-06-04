This strain has swept through Arizona with everyone I know having nothing but good things to say about it. Really quality, smooth high with excellent genetics. Undertones of sweetness on the inhale, with a bit of smoky and earthy on the exhales, can be mistaken for a heavy burnt taste. This is definitely a hybrid with more of an indicia feeling throughout for me , as I felt my feet sinking into the floor with each step. Giggly, relaxed, a heavy body hit with some pain relief.