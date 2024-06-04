Tropical Z
Tropical Z is a hybrid weed strain bred by Connected Cannabis from a cross of Xeno x (GDPTHH) #9. This is a vacation in a jar, with a terpene blend of limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene. It smells and tastes tropical, citrus, woodsy, and sweet that brings to mind island fruit and shaved ice. Tropical Z is a versatile strain for both daytime and nighttime, with focusing and euphoric effects. It has massive bag appeal with bright green buds, thick orange pistils, and a sticky trichome coat. The flavor is citrusy and creamy on the pull, just like a frosty creamsicle. In contrast, the exhale is dry and woody but not unpleasant. It's a prime example of an excellently engineered sativa dominant strain. Perfect for staying focused and getting things done without leaving you feeling paranoid or overly caffeinated. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Z, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
