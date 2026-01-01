Tropicana Cherry is a vibrant sativa-leaning hybrid (≈60% sativa / 40% indica) with THC levels commonly ranging from 22–30%, created from the flavorful cross of Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies. This visually striking cultivar is known for its deep purple coloration, bright orange hairs, and heavy trichome coverage, paired with an intensely fruity terpene profile. Bursting with notes of sweet cherry, ripe citrus, tropical fruit, and tangy orange zest layered over subtle cookie dough and earthy spice, Tropicana Cherry delivers a loud and refreshing aromatic experience. Dominated by terpenes such as limonene, caryophyllene, and pinene, this cultivar offers an uplifting, energetic cerebral high that enhances mood, creativity, and sociability while maintaining a smooth, lightly relaxing body feel. Flavorful, colorful, and highly functional, Tropicana Cherry is ideal for daytime sessions, creative activities, social settings, or anyone seeking a bright, euphoric smoke with bold fruit-forward flavor. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!