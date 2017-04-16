ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cherry Cookies is one of the most popular Girl Scout Cookie crosses to date, ranking next to Pink Cookies and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With similar genetic parentage, Cherry Cookies derives from the blending of Cherry Pie (aka Cherry Kush) and Cookies F2. This cross preserves the tight, slightly purple buds and deep orange pistils while accentuating the cherry tang and tartness on the nose and exhale. This strain behaves like a GSC, offering a medical-grade sedation on the body with an alert mental state.

Avatar for UncleAcid
Member since 2015
Was VERY interested in trying this strain, because I kind of have a thing for cherries. I will (shamelessly I might add) get baked and munch on nothing but straight up maraschino cherries. Yeah. I'm that guy. So this strain has an AMAZING smell. Unmistakably cherry, with some earthy/woody underton...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SilverBubble
Member since 2016
I've tried more than a few strains but this one and Chocolope both delivered euphoria unlike any others. Now that I've tried them, I'm not sure I've ever experienced euphoria with cannabis before. Also the anti-depressive mental shift is significant and endures.
EuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for MrDerman007
Member since 2017
The Cherry Cookies Shatter concentrate by FireLine is packed with a cherry flavor and aroma, and when exhaled from your nose it leaves a wonderful cherry "after-smell" that is quite sweet and fruity. The high increased my mood and gave me nice body buzz while avoiding a foggy mind. After just a few ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Everybody420
Member since 2016
This is a wonderful strain for all my weed enthusiasts who love a good tasting bud with a great high. I mean damnnn the taste is very unique and sweet. Very relaxing and mellow high. I love this strain. Instantly made my Top 5 & Must Try lists... Enjoy my fellow smokers!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for iamveryratchet
Member since 2017
Buds are very attractive in color and smells earthy with a nice sweet flavor. Amazing experience! This hybrid starts off pretty mellow and uplifting but as the high gets stronger it randomly fluctuated between the body to head high ratios and it was always unpredictable and if you can focus enough ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Cherry Cookies
Strain child
Frosted Cherry Cookies
child

