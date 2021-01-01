Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Tropicana Haze

Tropicana Haze

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
THC 20%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Happy
Uplifted
Tingly
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 6 reviews

Tropicana Haze is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Tropicana Haze. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Tropicana Haze near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Tropicana Haze effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

5 people reported 10 effects
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
20% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
20% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress

Similar to Tropicana Haze

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Tropicana Haze reviews6

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight