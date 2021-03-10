Tropicana Kush is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Tropicana Cookies. This strain features a fruity flavor profile featuring orange cinnamon, gas, lemon, and mint. Smoking Tropicana Kush will have you feeling relaxed, so it’s best to smoke this strain in the afternoon or evening.
Strain Details
