Hybrid

Bred by Oni Seed Co., Tropicana Punch crosses Tropicana Cookies with Purple Punch. This hybrid carries tasty notes of orange and passionfruit.

Avatar for JeepChick
Member since 2019
This is a great strain, it's smoothe with a immediate effect that definitely relaxes a stressed mind and induces some serious munchies.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for ThomasBobomas123
Member since 2016
Absolutely beautiful, dense, dark green and purple buds that smells like gassy berries and cheese...this is one to remember
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for kaveyp
Member since 2013
Lovely smooth taste and the buds are beautiful and purple covered in trichomes...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for djslowtunes
Member since 2015
This is really tasty. Get the cash get the loot I get high like parachute.
FocusedRelaxed
