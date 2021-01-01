Tropicana Punch is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Punch with Tropicana Cookies. This combination creates a punch bowl of terpene bliss that will remind you of red fruit punch concentrate. This strain tastes tart and will have you smacking your lips. Tropicana Punch is celebrated for its dark purple buds that are covered in trichomes. This strain will make you feel relaxed and sedated.
Strain Details
