This was so delicious! What a beautiful strain absolutely an amazing high. So happy and uplifting. Opens your soul a little. Just really a fantastic strain would love to learn more about it myself. I'm usually a full indica or indy leaning hybrid lady.......this 50/50 is where it's at for me right now. Wow hope everyone gets the same or close experience. Shout out to Bully Brothers cannabis in Bellingham Washington for having this product on the shelf where I live! Enjoy!