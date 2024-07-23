Truck Driver
Truck Driver
TD
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Euphoric
Pine
Citrus
Truck Driver effects are mostly energizing.
Truck Driver is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Truck Driver is over 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Truck Driver typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Truck Driver’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Truck Driver, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Truck Driver strain reviews(1)
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m........3
July 23, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
This was so delicious! What a beautiful strain absolutely an amazing high. So happy and uplifting. Opens your soul a little. Just really a fantastic strain would love to learn more about it myself. I'm usually a full indica or indy leaning hybrid lady.......this 50/50 is where it's at for me right now. Wow hope everyone gets the same or close experience. Shout out to Bully Brothers cannabis in Bellingham Washington for having this product on the shelf where I live! Enjoy!