ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Truberry OG

Truberry OG has pungent citrus and berry flavors with earthy influences. Buds hold various shades from light to dark green with purple and orange highlights.

Avatar for Crunkleton1
Member since 2019
Just tried Truberry OG crumble for the first time, Fantastical 👍 Immediate effect uplifted, happy, relaxed, creative. Time to go play guitar!
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Forbiddenindica
Member since 2019
I picked up a 3.5 g and grinned all down but I noticed that it smelt super lemony I thought that it was pretty cool I smoked 2 bowls of this I was pretty medicated but I can really compare this to OG kush the feelings and flavors were very similar In my opinion overall a very good high
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for KangarooBunny
Member since 2019
Great smell and taste. Feels indica dominant.
feelings
HappySleepyUplifted
