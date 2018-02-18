Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I heard rumors about this indica strain being more energizing and productive, and it is not wrong. It is totally different from a sativa strain, because with a sativa high everything is bright and cerebral and your heart is pumping and you are ready to go. With this strain, it is pure euphoria and g...
This strain is amazing. I wanted something soothing and calming and I couldn’t have chosen better. If you’re a fan of indicas, this is a good choice to try. Everyone is different but I would recommend this. I will be getting this again from my dispensary.
This could be the perfect flower for me. It has the sweet taste, and beautiful look, and highly effective medical effects for me. I have some muscle tremors that I deal with, this strain made my muscle loosen up and feel like butter. I haven’t been happy about my health in a very long time. I hope t...
Definitely in my top five faves. A very energetic, long lasting high. Expect to be very productive and outgoing as well. Stress and minor pains are taken away almost instantly... All around this is a great strain that I know everyone will enjoy!