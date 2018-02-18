ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool




Trueberry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Trueberry.

15

Avatar for DaeDee254
Member since 2017
good solid buds, one rotation high. ideal for night or afterwork consumption. Definitely a a fav of mine here in Colorado.
Avatar for Catdaddyyy
Member since 2018
I heard rumors about this indica strain being more energizing and productive, and it is not wrong. It is totally different from a sativa strain, because with a sativa high everything is bright and cerebral and your heart is pumping and you are ready to go. With this strain, it is pure euphoria and g...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryTalkative
Avatar for Feedizzal
Member since 2019
Nice hybrid, strong and mello. Earthy taste. Evening Smoke
Avatar for RickusManhandle
Member since 2018
This strain is amazing. I wanted something soothing and calming and I couldn’t have chosen better. If you’re a fan of indicas, this is a good choice to try. Everyone is different but I would recommend this. I will be getting this again from my dispensary.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for HiMyNameIsRenzo
Member since 2019
This could be the perfect flower for me. It has the sweet taste, and beautiful look, and highly effective medical effects for me. I have some muscle tremors that I deal with, this strain made my muscle loosen up and feel like butter. I haven’t been happy about my health in a very long time. I hope t...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for cbr954DMc
Member since 2016
I love this strain, and as someone who suffers neuropathy from a motorcycle wreck, my pain is finally manageable! best strain I've had since my wreck. works better than 9ln and do-si-do
Avatar for deitria
Member since 2019
Has worked the best for me so far
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for FShan18879
Member since 2019
Definitely in my top five faves. A very energetic, long lasting high. Expect to be very productive and outgoing as well. Stress and minor pains are taken away almost instantly... All around this is a great strain that I know everyone will enjoy!
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTingly