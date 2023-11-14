Truffaloha reviews
Truffaloha reviews
j........3
November 14, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Perfect name ! It’s like riding that wave with the Salt water in your face then walk on water for a few steps , sink your toes in the sand and sip a pina coloda , sit underneath a palm tree and relax , kiss your favorite lady , lay back everything is ok .
j........3
November 26, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Truffaloha is our go to favorite. The description says it all! Truffaloha can make your life and emotions feel more balanced.
s........2
January 30, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Just got some pre ground at Turning Stone Casino Verona Collectives Shit is DYNAMITE 🧨 paid 45 for 7 grams rather get the OZ pre ground for 110 they were out
U........8
December 18, 2023
Way better than truffles strain. Definitely a good relaxing feeling. That pineapple really gives it an aloha vibe.
K........4
September 3, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Such a great strain! Love the color and smell of the buds. The drying quality was perfect. The folks at ITF in Machias know what they're doing. Products and customer service is top notch ❤️
r........m
Today
Aroused
Creative
Happy
It did just that and so I did it again and, once again this lovely, dense little fella pushed me into the truffzone. Love it.
b........7
June 18, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Best I’ve tried yet! Euphoric but still lucid and super arousing and sensitizing. If you are looking for a fun heady high with no couch lock, or something to increase libido then this is it. I’ve only tried it as dabs but they might as well taste like candy. It’s pretty easy to adjust how high you get the teenyist but of a creeper but not to the point you’ll accidentally smoke too much too fast. And a bonus for those like me who get brain fog the next day after smoking: this doesn’t do that! It burns off pretty fast in my experience compared to other hybrids I’ve tried so if you don’t vibe with it you don’t have to worry about staying that way for hours on end. Great for those just starting out or have been smoking forever
j........s
April 28, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Feel well balanced. I feel floaty with a peaceful happy relaxed smile stuck on my face. I hope I’m making some type of sense. Haha. Excuse me while I go get lost in the ideas thoughts questions dreams ect swirling though my mind.