Best I’ve tried yet! Euphoric but still lucid and super arousing and sensitizing. If you are looking for a fun heady high with no couch lock, or something to increase libido then this is it. I’ve only tried it as dabs but they might as well taste like candy. It’s pretty easy to adjust how high you get the teenyist but of a creeper but not to the point you’ll accidentally smoke too much too fast. And a bonus for those like me who get brain fog the next day after smoking: this doesn’t do that! It burns off pretty fast in my experience compared to other hybrids I’ve tried so if you don’t vibe with it you don’t have to worry about staying that way for hours on end. Great for those just starting out or have been smoking forever