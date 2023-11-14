stock photo similar to Truffaloha
HybridTHC 25%CBG 2%

Truffaloha

Truffaloha is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Truffle Butter and Pineapple Express. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Truffaloha is an exquisite blend of the Truffle Butter's deep relaxation and Pineapple Express's uplifting effects. With a THC content of around 20-25%, Truffaloha is well-suited for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a balanced experience. Leafly customers often describe the effects of Truffaloha as initially euphoric and creative, followed by a calming relaxation that doesn't lead to excessive sedation. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Truffaloha to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Its balanced effects can provide a sense of well-being without overwhelming mental or physical effects. Bred by Pacific Reserve, Truffaloha features flavors that combine earthy, nutty undertones from Truffle Butter with the tropical and citrus notes of Pineapple Express. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing properties and flavorful profile. The average price of Truffaloha typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, reflecting its premium quality and well-balanced effects. Whether you're seeking a creative boost or a moment of relaxation, Truffaloha offers a harmonious blend that caters to a wide range of preferences. If you've had the pleasure of enjoying Truffaloha, consider sharing your experience by leaving a strain review.

Truffaloha strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Creative

Happy

Truffaloha strain helps with

  • Stress
    37% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Cramps
    12% of people say it helps with Cramps
Truffaloha strain reviews

November 14, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Perfect name ! It’s like riding that wave with the Salt water in your face then walk on water for a few steps , sink your toes in the sand and sip a pina coloda , sit underneath a palm tree and relax , kiss your favorite lady , lay back everything is ok .
4 people found this helpful
November 26, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
Truffaloha is our go to favorite. The description says it all! Truffaloha can make your life and emotions feel more balanced.
3 people found this helpful
January 30, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Just got some pre ground at Turning Stone Casino Verona Collectives Shit is DYNAMITE 🧨 paid 45 for 7 grams rather get the OZ pre ground for 110 they were out
2 people found this helpful
