Truffle Butter reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Truffle Butter.

Avatar for Capo_Chino420
Member since 2018
I had it as a flower and it taste mild at first but then gives out this real mellow high. Indica for sure.
Avatar for Glamazonsmoka
Member since 2018
It actually gave me energy! Smokes smooth and I love it! Good shit!
Avatar for zitty1965
Member since 2018
Very nice way to relax but still stay mobile. Does not lock you down unless you sit and when you do make you planned on being there for awhile.
Avatar for MountainHighCalifornian
Member since 2018
This strain is Amazing!!!I tried this strain just last week and mannn...the nugs were dense, full of trichomes, and Nitrogen sealed to preserve the smell and taste. Works well for me and I have pain from a Knee and its Joint and it takes the pain right off for a few hours. And for sure true to its i...
Avatar for elwademd
Member since 2018
Love, love, love this strain. It relaxed me, put me at ease, and got me aroused as well. A perfect strain for relaxing with my wife. Had us feeling quite amorous. Easily my favorite strain.
Avatar for sayword3
Member since 2017
Silas gave this to me when I told him my drill Sargent won’t stand at attention... (how high) Freddy’s Fuego has a truffle butter off the wall amazing. Smell is straight up like slightly fermented mycelium. Smoke is like a dab and tastes like aroma, yes. Effects were euphoric and got my libido revv...
Avatar for Laffitz
Member since 2015
The flower I picked up was surprisingly labeled as a hybrid, by Freddy's Fuego. This seemed unusual given the indica categorization on leafly. With that aside, this is still an excellent flower by Freddy's. The effects lived up to their hybrid labeling, but pleasantly leaned towards calming indica e...
Avatar for esahc
Member since 2012
Great for pain relief. Has a very interesting smell with a smooth taste!
