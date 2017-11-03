Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This strain is Amazing!!!I tried this strain just last week and mannn...the nugs were dense, full of trichomes, and Nitrogen sealed to preserve the smell and taste. Works well for me and I have pain from a Knee and its Joint and it takes the pain right off for a few hours. And for sure true to its i...
Silas gave this to me when I told him my drill Sargent won’t stand at attention... (how high)
Freddy’s Fuego has a truffle butter off the wall amazing. Smell is straight up like slightly fermented mycelium. Smoke is like a dab and tastes like aroma, yes. Effects were euphoric and got my libido revv...
The flower I picked up was surprisingly labeled as a hybrid, by Freddy's Fuego. This seemed unusual given the indica categorization on leafly. With that aside, this is still an excellent flower by Freddy's. The effects lived up to their hybrid labeling, but pleasantly leaned towards calming indica e...