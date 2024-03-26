Truffle Shuffle reviews

Truffle Shuffle strain effects

Truffle Shuffle strain effects

Reported by 6 real people

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Creative

Truffle Shuffle strain helps with

  • Lack of appetite
    16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Pain
    16% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress

March 26, 2024
In my opinion imagine a heavy indica witha sativa head high and giggles
February 24, 2024
I smoked it in a joint and my personal experience with it was that it has a VERY relaxing body high but yet very clear minded. I was very calm, could hold a good conversation, all in all I would recommend 10/10
May 25, 2024
Great balanced. Strain body high is good but head high overtakes that
August 7, 2024
Very relaxing. Happy and laughing. Small amount of tingle. Made me sleepy
August 13, 2024
Beautiful buds, great nose and great smoke.
3 days ago
firstly the come up is really quick and hard, one moment I'm bringing the joint to my lips, and the next I feel stoned out of my mind...and in a good way? I can feel it helping to relax my sore muscles after a 12 hour shift, all through my body. feeling very relaxed, happy, calm and one with the couch lol

