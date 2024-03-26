Truffle Shuffle reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Truffle Shuffle.
Truffle Shuffle strain effects
Truffle Shuffle strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
j........5
March 26, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
In my opinion imagine a heavy indica witha sativa head high and giggles
a........1
February 24, 2024
Focused
Happy
I smoked it in a joint and my personal experience with it was that it has a VERY relaxing body high but yet very clear minded. I was very calm, could hold a good conversation, all in all I would recommend 10/10
g........v
May 25, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Great balanced. Strain body high is good but head high overtakes that
s........5
August 7, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Very relaxing. Happy and laughing. Small amount of tingle. Made me sleepy
C........0
August 13, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Beautiful buds, great nose and great smoke.
s........7
3 days ago
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
firstly the come up is really quick and hard, one moment I'm bringing the joint to my lips, and the next I feel stoned out of my mind...and in a good way? I can feel it helping to relax my sore muscles after a 12 hour shift, all through my body. feeling very relaxed, happy, calm and one with the couch lol