Hybrid

Truffle Shuffle

Truffle Shuffle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 33 and Blissful Wizard. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Truffle Shuffle is 21.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Capitan’s Connection, the average price of Truffle Shuffle typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Truffle Shuffle’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Truffle Shuffle, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Truffle Shuffle strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Loading...

Creative

Truffle Shuffle strain helps with

  • Lack of appetite
    16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Pain
    16% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
Truffle Shuffle strain reviews6

March 26, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Hungry
In my opinion imagine a heavy indica witha sativa head high and giggles
2 people found this helpful
February 24, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
I smoked it in a joint and my personal experience with it was that it has a VERY relaxing body high but yet very clear minded. I was very calm, could hold a good conversation, all in all I would recommend 10/10
1 person found this helpful
May 25, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Great balanced. Strain body high is good but head high overtakes that
1 person found this helpful
