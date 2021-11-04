Truffle reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Truffle.
Truffle strain effects
Truffle strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
Truffle reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
n........s
November 4, 2021
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Smells of caramel fruit and flowers. Will give the most seasoned smoker the best couch potato vibe
g........1
January 24, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Very fun and Sweet tasting buds. Very sticky and burns slow and well. Make sure you store these buds in a container, they dry faster than most.
T........e
September 8, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Dabbing it. Theres a bit of an initial pick up but it feels like its hitting that 60/40 indica/sativa hybrid (or real close). Nice
5........q
July 19, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Truffles offers a body + head high that gives me a soft focus and calm composure. In fact, I get all my cleaning done with this high. This has even helped me complete assignments I’ve been procrastinating on. Tbh, I’ve never freaked out while lighting up this glorious masterpiece. I feel mellow— not lethargic which is unlike indica dominant strains. The limonene shines through when you’re exhaling, offering a tingling, relaxing sensation. Smoking a bowl to a couple of bowls hardly affected my memory either which is impressive. I also feel less moody. Smells dank asf.
H........0
December 15, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
Anxious
lol.... don't remember much about this strain... but can recall a very high high..i was fuxed up lol I felt good on it. it WILL put you to sleep
x........6
June 2, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
10/10 I definitely recommend! I just smoked it maybe like 15 minutes ago and… yeah I’m good. Y’all be blessed.
j........l
December 30, 2022
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
From my experience this is a great strain. Potent lemon scent with a kick that doesn't make you overly anxious, just makes you want to finish the bowl. Predominantly an indica lover so as a hybrid I'm very impressed. Not a beginner's strain. Top ten strain.
a........n
September 29, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
This is the best strain that I have found for sleep. I go to sleep quickly and stay asleep all night. I wake up feeling great and rested.