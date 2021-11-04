Truffles offers a body + head high that gives me a soft focus and calm composure. In fact, I get all my cleaning done with this high. This has even helped me complete assignments I’ve been procrastinating on. Tbh, I’ve never freaked out while lighting up this glorious masterpiece. I feel mellow— not lethargic which is unlike indica dominant strains. The limonene shines through when you’re exhaling, offering a tingling, relaxing sensation. Smoking a bowl to a couple of bowls hardly affected my memory either which is impressive. I also feel less moody. Smells dank asf.