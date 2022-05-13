stock photo similar to Turpee Slurpee
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%
Turpee Slurpee
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Turpee Slurpee effects are mostly energizing.
Turpee Slurpee potency is higher THC than average.
Turpee Slurpee is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, energetic, and uplifted. Turpee Slurpee has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Turpee Slurpee, before let us know! Leave a review.
Turpee Slurpee strain effects
Turpee Slurpee strain flavors
Turpee Slurpee strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
Turpee Slurpee strain reviews13
r........m
May 13, 2022
Relaxed
Tingly
C........t
September 4, 2022
Energetic
Tingly
G........K
March 31, 2022
Creative
Focused
Tingly