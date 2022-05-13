Turpee Slurpee reviews
- 16% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
r........m
May 13, 2022
Relaxed
Tingly
Sweet smoke, light candy flavor. Not too harsh. Soft body relaxation. Not a big cerebral high, clear headed with minimal slowness. A good hybrid indica. It won't lock you up but you'll still feel fuzzy and chill. Would be a good social weed if you don't want to get too stupid or paranoid. Relaxes without feeling "hazed" like certain haze strains.
C........t
September 4, 2022
Energetic
Tingly
Stinks like a creosote bush, but it tastes fine and doesn't leave one of those petrol-like aftertastes. I found the effects to be quite clear-headed and energetic.
G........K
March 31, 2022
Creative
Focused
Tingly
I have not seen in lab work on THC or terpene levels, but it is a stoney and tasty smoke.
G........9
September 22, 2022
Relaxed
Beautiful strain that relaxes the body thats potent in thc
a........1
September 7, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Sleepy
Talkative
Good high and tastes good, makes me very happy and giggly
d........y
November 22, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Harvested 5-6-24 by Glorious Cannabis, Michigan. This is a 2024 High Times Cannabis Cup Entry, People's Choice, Sativa Flower. Original genetics from Surfer Seeds, Oregon. 24.10 % ThC, 0% CBD, 3.82% Terps, 28.10% cannaboids. Sweet citrus perfume, lemons, oranges, cherries and Lilacs all blended in a gorgeous scent. Dense firm bud with no trichomes visible. Not sticky, squat- round Indica spade/shoulders. Buds are comprised of 100's of "mini-ball" buds. Light green with a mini-patch of orange hairs on each mini-ball. Sawdust, woody, herbal dry smoke with no cough. Euphoria, energized, excited and tingly. I have never had a sour taste so good. I could only give it 9/10 because the eye pressure and temple pressure from the Sativa is just too sharp and a bit distracting from this amazing strain. Smokes like a pure Sativa. Talkative, energized, no anxiety or paranoia. Made from a cross of Orange Skittles X GMO strains.
d........t
August 26, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
This strain smells and tastes sweet at first. It makes you feel happy, relieves stress and tastes like a slurpee
c........7
December 14, 2023
Focused
Tingly
it's pretty good