Harvested 5-6-24 by Glorious Cannabis, Michigan. This is a 2024 High Times Cannabis Cup Entry, People's Choice, Sativa Flower. Original genetics from Surfer Seeds, Oregon. 24.10 % ThC, 0% CBD, 3.82% Terps, 28.10% cannaboids. Sweet citrus perfume, lemons, oranges, cherries and Lilacs all blended in a gorgeous scent. Dense firm bud with no trichomes visible. Not sticky, squat- round Indica spade/shoulders. Buds are comprised of 100's of "mini-ball" buds. Light green with a mini-patch of orange hairs on each mini-ball. Sawdust, woody, herbal dry smoke with no cough. Euphoria, energized, excited and tingly. I have never had a sour taste so good. I could only give it 9/10 because the eye pressure and temple pressure from the Sativa is just too sharp and a bit distracting from this amazing strain. Smokes like a pure Sativa. Talkative, energized, no anxiety or paranoia. Made from a cross of Orange Skittles X GMO strains.