Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Loading...

The Soap

Hybrid
Picture of The Soap
stock photo similar to the soap
THC 24%CBG 1%Caryophyllene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
cheese
top effect
aroused

The Soap is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of The Soap - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

 

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Compare prices on The Soap nugs near you

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...

Leafly's shopping promise

Here's what to expect when you order online:

Buy legal, clean weed only
Shop high-quality products from local stores
Free online ordering
Placing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extra
No payment until pickup
Order now, pay at the store
Leafly logo

The Soap effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
7% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
7% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
7% of people report feeling aroused
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
7% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder

The Soap reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Cheese
7% of people taste the flavor cheese
Diesel
7% of people taste the flavor diesel
Pungent
7% of people taste the flavor pungent

The Soap reviews21

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Similar to The Soap

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. The Soap