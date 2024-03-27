stock photo similar to Ube Cream
IndicaTHC 31%CBD —
Ube Cream
aka Ube Creme
Ube Cream is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Affogato and Grape Cuvee. This strain is mostly indica, so consumers can expect body tingles with some mental euphoria and calm. Ube Cream is 31% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Maven Genetics, Ube Cream reeks of nutty warming spices with touches of berry and vanilla. The average price of Ube Cream typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ube Cream, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Ube CreamOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ube Cream strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Ube Cream products near you
Similar to Ube Cream near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Ube Cream strain reviews6
Read all reviews
e........o
March 27, 2024
Aroused
Happy
j........3
May 29, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
a........t
December 24, 2024
Focused
Relaxed