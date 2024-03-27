The best strain I’ve ever had. This is a staple, at least. I would probably forego other strains and only use this one for life if I had to chose. And honestly, it was all I ever reached for even when I had other choices!! I’m hoping the company expands out of just California in the future because I only found it while traveling through CA. This strain does everything you want and nothing you don’t. I did NOT get hungry, anxious, nor dry eyes. I DID get happier, relaxed, pain relieved, and it boosts libido (without giving you a dryness issue). It was easier to laugh at things. It’s also pretty easy to navigate functionally in life while using this strain while still reaping all of its beneficial effects. Seriously, I’ve never had a strain this good.