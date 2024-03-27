Ube Cream reviews
e........o
March 27, 2024
Aroused
Happy
The best strain I’ve ever had. This is a staple, at least. I would probably forego other strains and only use this one for life if I had to chose. And honestly, it was all I ever reached for even when I had other choices!! I’m hoping the company expands out of just California in the future because I only found it while traveling through CA. This strain does everything you want and nothing you don’t. I did NOT get hungry, anxious, nor dry eyes. I DID get happier, relaxed, pain relieved, and it boosts libido (without giving you a dryness issue). It was easier to laugh at things. It’s also pretty easy to navigate functionally in life while using this strain while still reaping all of its beneficial effects. Seriously, I’ve never had a strain this good.
j........3
May 29, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
It’s a very nice and pleasant strain. Super smooth with a very strong finish. Nutty , earthy, vanilla up front and a nice chem berry finish. It’s great for those of us that are temperamental to certain types of strains. It is a hybrid but it’s definitely indica based . Nice gentle buzz. No dry eyes, no severe munchies and to me most importantly no anxiety at any point. It just gives you that great feeling we all look for. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a high THC strain that is not for beginners. I find it a daily functioning body and brain buzz with a wave of euphoria . Not exactly in the couch but it is smooth and calming. Give it a try !
a........t
December 24, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Tastes like a nutty French Vanilla coffee, but calms me down really well. I don't exactly get the euphoria off it, which is fine, really, considering I use this most at night when physical conditions make it hard to sleep.
K........e
June 9, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Ube Creme is a decent cultivator. Nice nutty smell/flavor, with vanilla on exhale. I'd definitely pick up again
s........0
July 27, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I love this strain. I smoke for pain relief mostly and anxiety issues. This is great for both. Highly recommend. I think I've found my new favorite strain.