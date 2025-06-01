Ultra Sour Chem OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ultra Sour Chem OG.
Ultra Sour Chem OG strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Ultra Sour Chem OG strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 37% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 37% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Ultra Sour Chem OG reviews
w........1
June 1, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
I picked up some Sour Chem OG grown by Modern Flower in Ohio. Good looking nugs, up front you smell the Sour Diesel loud and clear with the spicy OG Kush smell on the back end. Tastes like Sour Diesel and the high is straight from the sour side as well, I would classify this as a sativa hybrid with mildly relaxing indica effects on the side. It's very stony and great for listening to music in my experience, I love the Chem Dog family and I would definitely buy this one again.
e........1
June 3, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
i have it in the form of a pod, been smoking it for a bit and honestly dude this stuff creeps up on you. it hits almost like nothing, just the flavor and then it feels like your brain is humming. like the thx power up sound, or when the dvd logo hits a corner. update: i accidentally walked away from my phone and left this review waiting here for a few hours. let me tell you, this strain feels like it's gonna make you sleepy but it's like a brain reset. instead of feeling uplifted or happy, i just relax and it's simply easier to be happy. i'm not the biggest fan of strains that cause the giggles so this is 10/10
r........2
December 13, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
A very pleasant strain that I got from Slumped Kitchen delivery service. I estimate the THC level is in the high teen/low 20% range, I'm chronic and a medium sized joint had me staring off into space for 20 minutes. The terpene effects are very middle of the road, neither sleepy nor energetic. I love the smell and the taste, which has a strong citrusy aroma and flavor (both lemon and orange) with a mild cheese undertone. For the good price I paid for it ($115 for a half with the tip), its an excellent bud. It's like Chem Dawg without the manic Sativa effects.
i........t
January 24, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Fantastic strain! It works great for insomnia, lack of appetite, depression, and pain. I dabbed it and it gave me an immediate full body high All the way down to my toes it’s gave me some euphoria with pain suppression and I was certainly happy and a bit of giggly as well. Overall an amazing strain will buy again for sure.
k........w
February 24, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
I found this strain way too diesel-heavy for my taste. It was also easy to go overboard and feel very mushy.
z........f
May 13, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I had some 31% Sour OG Chem from Truleive today. Setting up for a ses. the fresh ground buds filled the room with the punginity of Diesel and lemon goodness. The effects of the medicine were in a word delightful. I recommend this strain highly.
c........o
March 31, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Really liked this strain. Only 1 other strain I've liked as much will buy again strongly recommend