Ultra Sour Chem OG
aka Sour OG Chem
Ultra Sour Chem OG
USC
Hybrid
Creative
Euphoric
Energetic
Diesel
Chemical
Cheese
Ultra Sour Chem OG effects are mostly calming.
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Ultra Sour Chem OG strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Ultra Sour Chem OG strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 37% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 37% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
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Ultra Sour Chem OG strain reviews(9)
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w........1
June 1, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
I picked up some Sour Chem OG grown by Modern Flower in Ohio. Good looking nugs, up front you smell the Sour Diesel loud and clear with the spicy OG Kush smell on the back end. Tastes like Sour Diesel and the high is straight from the sour side as well, I would classify this as a sativa hybrid with mildly relaxing indica effects on the side. It's very stony and great for listening to music in my experience, I love the Chem Dog family and I would definitely buy this one again.
e........1
June 3, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
i have it in the form of a pod, been smoking it for a bit and honestly dude this stuff creeps up on you. it hits almost like nothing, just the flavor and then it feels like your brain is humming. like the thx power up sound, or when the dvd logo hits a corner. update: i accidentally walked away from my phone and left this review waiting here for a few hours. let me tell you, this strain feels like it's gonna make you sleepy but it's like a brain reset. instead of feeling uplifted or happy, i just relax and it's simply easier to be happy. i'm not the biggest fan of strains that cause the giggles so this is 10/10
r........2
December 13, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
A very pleasant strain that I got from Slumped Kitchen delivery service. I estimate the THC level is in the high teen/low 20% range, I'm chronic and a medium sized joint had me staring off into space for 20 minutes. The terpene effects are very middle of the road, neither sleepy nor energetic. I love the smell and the taste, which has a strong citrusy aroma and flavor (both lemon and orange) with a mild cheese undertone. For the good price I paid for it ($115 for a half with the tip), its an excellent bud. It's like Chem Dawg without the manic Sativa effects.