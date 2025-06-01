i have it in the form of a pod, been smoking it for a bit and honestly dude this stuff creeps up on you. it hits almost like nothing, just the flavor and then it feels like your brain is humming. like the thx power up sound, or when the dvd logo hits a corner. update: i accidentally walked away from my phone and left this review waiting here for a few hours. let me tell you, this strain feels like it's gonna make you sleepy but it's like a brain reset. instead of feeling uplifted or happy, i just relax and it's simply easier to be happy. i'm not the biggest fan of strains that cause the giggles so this is 10/10