I really enjoy this strain in the hash rosin form. However the rosin I got reaks and I mean reaks of foul nasty sweaty nut sack like after you just got done working out and then running 2 miles in underwear you've worn for a week straight. But in a good way ya know 😉🤣🥴 All jokes aside this one has such a foul stench I love it just very different than the berry notes you stated above. Definitely recommend trying if you can! Stay lifted and be gifted y'all 🤙💯

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