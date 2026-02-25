Ultra Violence reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ultra Violence.
Ultra Violence strain effects
Ultra Violence strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
Ultra Violence reviews
F........3
February 25, 2026
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Rolled a joint and jumped on Madden. Head high and focused . potent!!!!!!! Not for rookies.
T........3
April 18, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I really enjoy this strain in the hash rosin form. However the rosin I got reaks and I mean reaks of foul nasty sweaty nut sack like after you just got done working out and then running 2 miles in underwear you've worn for a week straight. But in a good way ya know 😉🤣🥴 All jokes aside this one has such a foul stench I love it just very different than the berry notes you stated above. Definitely recommend trying if you can! Stay lifted and be gifted y'all 🤙💯
j........m
October 29, 2021
Relaxed
Uplifted
This strain feels like cloud watching at a picnic. It has a sweet flowery aftertaste. Makes you wanna eat bratwurst and listen to Sammy Rae on a Thursday night.
J........7
October 13, 2021
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dizzy
I have had this strain twice now with similar results...decent body high, kinda light headed, super relaxing 😎
r........x
June 4, 2021
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Picked up at treehouse collective, grown by storm cannabis. Smells amazingly sweet, smoke smells like grapefruit but the actual taste isn't great. At least the effect is good.
1........v
February 28, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I tried this strain in dab form, and I was surprised to find the effects very relaxing and calming but I also feel very alert. There is a mild tingly feeling throughout my body with a good sense of euphoria. 10 minute update: I can feel my hunger start to increase and still alert. I am actually able to concentrate on work very easily, aswell as this review. 8/10 on a personal scale
r........3
March 16, 2021
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
It's an amazing strain! Came on very fast and extremely hard almost an overwhelming head high which mellowed soon after to a very relaxed but focused high. Definitely recommend!
L........5
April 16, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
gets rid of stress, and learned you calm but motivated and creative. this is a great day time strain. does not make me sleepy.