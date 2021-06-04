Ultra Violence
aka UV, UltraViolence
Ultra Violence effects are mostly calming.
Ultra Violence potency is higher THC than average.
Ultra Violence, also known as "UV" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a 3-way cross of Wet Dream, Jilly Bean, and OG Kush Breath. This strain produces relaxing effects that put consumers into a gentle haze. The effects of Ultra Violence come on quickly, so it's best to take it slow with this strain, or else you might be left locked to your sofa. If couch lock is what you're seeking, continued use of this strain will get you there. Ultra Violence features a berry flavor profile that tastes extra sweet and citrusy on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, stress, and pain. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Ultra ViolenceOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ultra Violence strain effects
Ultra Violence strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Ultra Violence products near you
Similar to Ultra Violence near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Ultra Violence strain reviews(9)
Strain spotlight
Ultra Violence strain genetics
Ultra Violence grow information
According to growers, Ultra Violence flowers into fluffy buds with dark green foliage and a layer of frosty trichomes.