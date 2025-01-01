Unicorn Breath is a hybrid weed strain bred by Zooted Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Unicorn Slippers x Unicorn Slippers. This doubles down on its parent strain’s chemical funk smell but turns up the THC. Unicorn Breath grows well in all environments and finishes flowering in 65 days or less. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Unicorn Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.