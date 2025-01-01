Unicorn Breath
Unicorn Breath effects are mostly calming.
Unicorn Breath potency is higher THC than average.
Unicorn Breath is a hybrid weed strain bred by Zooted Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Unicorn Slippers x Unicorn Slippers. This doubles down on its parent strain’s chemical funk smell but turns up the THC. Unicorn Breath grows well in all environments and finishes flowering in 65 days or less. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Unicorn Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Unicorn Breath strain effects
Positive Effects
Unicorn Breath strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
