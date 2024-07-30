Immediately filling your nose with delicious scents of sweet chem and skunky diesel gas, accompanied by subtle notes of citrus pine and wood that has an intoxicating effect in its own right. Coated with a blanket of trichomes, accented by golden blonde pistils with hues of dark orange, purple, as well as light and dark greens, Unicorn Slippers takes a seat in the master class of eye appealing strains. The taste is easy in the palate and reminiscent of OG Skunk being dominant in sweet gassy dough but with a chemical twist, will most definitely having you coming back for more. Effects are immediate and potent, sedating your body and mind with a heavy stony “headband”, perfect for chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, and other similar conditions. If you’re looking for good medicine with potent effects with a familiar OG taste with a Zooted twist, you’ve found it!