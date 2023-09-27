Unicorn Cake reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Unicorn Cake.

Unicorn Cake strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Talkative

Unicorn Cake strain helps with

  • Fatigue
    33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety

September 27, 2023
It’s great makes me giggly and outgoing helps with my stress
1 person found this helpful
October 2, 2024
Got a live resin pen from the brand Dabstract and boy does it hit. Almost immediately I can feel the head rush, and I’m quickly pain free, euphoric and a giggling idiot. It hits fast and hard.
1 person found this helpful
February 24, 2024
i do not like the way this strain tastes at all. that said, it is my go to for my aches & pains particularly in the early afternoon because it was not sedating to me at all. once it's gone, i will be looking for a replacement.
1 person found this helpful
April 6, 2024
Tastes earthy, piny, buttery and somewhat sweet. 3.5 for flavor. Got some anxiety, but shortly went away. Relaxing head high, and I popped off on seige. 4.3 stars
Yesterday
Expected more from a cake strain, but all in all, a great strain.
July 28, 2023
This is now one of my favorite strains. I feel extremely happy and calm when I smoke it. Enjoyed it with friends and we were all amazed by how nice we felt. It makes the creative juices start flowing and I felt so connected to music as well

