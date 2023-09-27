Unicorn Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Unicorn Cake.
Unicorn Cake strain effects
k........o
September 27, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
It’s great makes me giggly and outgoing helps with my stress
a........n
October 2, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Got a live resin pen from the brand Dabstract and boy does it hit. Almost immediately I can feel the head rush, and I’m quickly pain free, euphoric and a giggling idiot. It hits fast and hard.
s........2
February 24, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
i do not like the way this strain tastes at all. that said, it is my go to for my aches & pains particularly in the early afternoon because it was not sedating to me at all. once it's gone, i will be looking for a replacement.
c........7
April 6, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Tastes earthy, piny, buttery and somewhat sweet. 3.5 for flavor. Got some anxiety, but shortly went away. Relaxing head high, and I popped off on seige. 4.3 stars
S........n
Yesterday
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Expected more from a cake strain, but all in all, a great strain.
n........n
July 28, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
This is now one of my favorite strains. I feel extremely happy and calm when I smoke it. Enjoyed it with friends and we were all amazed by how nice we felt. It makes the creative juices start flowing and I felt so connected to music as well