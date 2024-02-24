Unicorn Cake
Unicorn Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Lava Cake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Unicorn Cake is a rare and exotic strain that offers a balanced high and a delicious flavor. Unicorn Cake is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Unicorn Cake effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Unicorn Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and appetite loss. Bred by Cult Classics Seeds, Unicorn Cake features flavors like sweet, cake, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Unicorn Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Unicorn Cake is a beautiful strain that has dense and frosty buds with purple and green hues. The aroma is reminiscent of a bakery, with hints of citrus and spice. Unicorn Cake is a treat for the senses and the mind, as it delivers a potent and balanced high that can be enjoyed any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Unicorn Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Unicorn CakeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Unicorn Cake strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Unicorn Cake products near you
Similar to Unicorn Cake near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—