HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%

Unicorn Cake

Unicorn Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Lava Cake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Unicorn Cake is a rare and exotic strain that offers a balanced high and a delicious flavor. Unicorn Cake is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Unicorn Cake effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Unicorn Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and appetite loss. Bred by Cult Classics Seeds, Unicorn Cake features flavors like sweet, cake, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Unicorn Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Unicorn Cake is a beautiful strain that has dense and frosty buds with purple and green hues. The aroma is reminiscent of a bakery, with hints of citrus and spice. Unicorn Cake is a treat for the senses and the mind, as it delivers a potent and balanced high that can be enjoyed any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Unicorn Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Unicorn Cake strain reviews6

February 24, 2024
i do not like the way this strain tastes at all. that said, it is my go to for my aches & pains particularly in the early afternoon because it was not sedating to me at all. once it's gone, i will be looking for a replacement.
1 person found this helpful
September 27, 2023
It’s great makes me giggly and outgoing helps with my stress
1 person found this helpful
October 2, 2024
Got a live resin pen from the brand Dabstract and boy does it hit. Almost immediately I can feel the head rush, and I’m quickly pain free, euphoric and a giggling idiot. It hits fast and hard.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

