My 1st time with Unicornz 29.90% I found the buzz a very clean high, I saw nor felt any baggage, to detract. Below is my just finding out I am buzzed; Putting aside anything going on, I needed a nice feel dam good buzz and Unicornz was the ticket to the ride I needed. And if that's not bad enough, I was the guy whining about little to no buzz, when I noticed the joint in my hand had gone out and on my watch, none the less. O.K. I'll cut to the chase, I'm aliitle buzzed LOL. Sorry I didn't do the boring review, I did it in a mirror with a spot light and got some real answers for once. I haven't smoke any yet, I only opened the bag and got a sniff. Sure glad I am this level headed going in or this could be a disaster LOL.