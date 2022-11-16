Unicornz reviews
Unicornz strain effects
Unicornz reviews
j........4
November 16, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
My 1st time with Unicornz 29.90% I found the buzz a very clean high, I saw nor felt any baggage, to detract. Below is my just finding out I am buzzed; Putting aside anything going on, I needed a nice feel dam good buzz and Unicornz was the ticket to the ride I needed. And if that's not bad enough, I was the guy whining about little to no buzz, when I noticed the joint in my hand had gone out and on my watch, none the less. O.K. I'll cut to the chase, I'm aliitle buzzed LOL. Sorry I didn't do the boring review, I did it in a mirror with a spot light and got some real answers for once. I haven't smoke any yet, I only opened the bag and got a sniff. Sure glad I am this level headed going in or this could be a disaster LOL.
1........g
December 29, 2022
Energetic
Happy
My eighth of Unicornz 🦄 was an Sativa Dominate (70% or more) Hybrid by THC Design that contained 30.18% THC. Super great smell 👃 & taste 👅. As good as I have had from THC Design which is why I gave 5 Stars. 🚬 Enjoy The Pleasure Of The Smoke 🚬
2........e
September 16, 2022
have tried blue dream it's amazing can't wait to actually try the unicorn 🦄 itself no regrets buying the blue dream
W........9
May 15, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Yo I didn’t check anything o this herb, just found a disproof it and decided to hit it around 10pm and has had me up watching horror flicks all night. Good energizing smoke no doubt
m........n
November 12, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
euphoric hits in the jaw/neck area, super clear headed high
R........x
May 15, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Nice balance high. Definitely gave me the munchies and the high lasted for about 2 hours