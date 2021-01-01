Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Ursa Major

Ursa Major

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
THC 29%CBG 2%
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Uplifted
Relaxed
Happy
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 4 reviews

Ursa Major is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Ursa Major. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Ursa Major near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Ursa Major effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 11 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
Nausea
50% of people say it helps with nausea
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anorexia
50% of people say it helps with anorexia
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety

Similar to Ursa Major

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Ursa Major reviews4

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight