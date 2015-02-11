ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Valentine X
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Valentine X

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.4 21 reviews

Valentine X

aka St. Valentine

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

Valentine X

Named for St. Valentine, the patron saint of epilepsy, Valentine X is a 50/50 hybrid sought after for its exceptional healing powers and a CBD:THC ratio of 25:1. It is a variant of the remarkable ACDC that is cherished for its healing properties. Many find Valentine X to be a great help for seizure disorders, inflammation, and when treating cancer. In addition to its medicinal effects this strain is known to spark creative thinking.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

21

Show all

Avatar for Tarquinp
Member since 2014
I was incredibly impressed with this low THC strain. I've had my medical card for a while now so I've accumulated quite a tolerance, and I must say that after smoking about .7g I was sufficiently high, incredibly sloppy, and very happy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for david.ziegler.792
Member since 2015
My particular strain from my prescription was rather leave fee instead of being tight. I found that packing one bowl for one it was much more effective than trying to pack a full bowl. You want to leave the leaves exposed on this one if you're smoking it in a pipe or bong, it seems to increase the s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Jahhvie
Member since 2015
I'm really sensitive to THC and have had some really bad experiences in the past with anxiety and paranoia. This strain is so great for helping with those problems. I feel very relaxed but still alert and focused. Once it starts to fade a bit I get super calm and relaxed and ready to sleep. All in a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for beachlivin
Member since 2015
I loved this strain! I have an auto immune disease and was recommended the Valentine X tincture and ointment to help with nerve pain. I have a VERY low tolerance to THC and the SoCal budtender (San Diego) said theirs tested 20:1. I have not tried smoking it yet but the tincture worked amazingly well...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for Christian818r
Member since 2015
super calming and mellow High. definitely perfect for anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Valentine X nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Valentine X nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Valentine X

Lineage

Strain parent
ACDC
parent
Strain
Valentine X

Products with Valentine X

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Valentine X nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Strain Highlight: Valentine X, the Patron Strain of Epilepsy
Strain Highlight: Valentine X, the Patron Strain of Epilepsy