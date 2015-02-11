ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
OsideCannabisCulture
Member since 2018
I,m completely Impressed with this strain, I had no Idea high CBD 25% with only 1% THC could be so awesome! and everyone I have given it to loves it the same... you should try it!
Chadd720
Member since 2017
Fucking love this strain! Was very curious to try it because of its CBD dominant 25:1 and found it very surprising. I didn’t think you will get “smacked” off of it, but you can. It’s a definite body high with a head buzz. Very tingly, and talkative feeling.
mendoO
Member since 2017
Thin branches. Many Big colas. Good juicing plant. Powdery mildew resistant. Smells like pineapple. Purchased this clone at LOVE IN IT COLLECTIVE in Mendocino.
cosmiclaurel
Member since 2016
All the benefits of ACDC while being much smoother and more relaxing. No high. Delicious.
sqwkr
Member since 2016
I have really severe pain and have been trying any and all things cbd to try to relieve some of this pain. nothing has given me as much relief as Valentine X without any major psychoactive effects. This is amazing!!!
Christian818r
Member since 2015
super calming and mellow High. definitely perfect for anxiety.
wolfhow1
Member since 2016
This is my favorite medical strain. It works well in tincture for a sustained effect and vaporized for higher blood levels and immediate, but shorter lived response. This strain can be as high in CBD:THC ratio as 26:1. CBDA transforms to CBD and is absorbed better from raw plant with high CBDA than ...
