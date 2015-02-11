We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Fucking love this strain! Was very curious to try it because of its CBD dominant 25:1 and found it very surprising. I didn’t think you will get “smacked” off of it, but you can. It’s a definite body high with a head buzz. Very tingly, and talkative feeling.
I have really severe pain and have been trying any and all things cbd to try to relieve some of this pain. nothing has given me as much relief as Valentine X without any major psychoactive effects. This is amazing!!!
This is my favorite medical strain. It works well in tincture for a sustained effect and vaporized for higher blood levels and immediate, but shorter lived response. This strain can be as high in CBD:THC ratio as 26:1. CBDA transforms to CBD and is absorbed better from raw plant with high CBDA than ...