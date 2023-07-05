very strong but smooth on inhalation, the feeling creeps on you in about 5 min, you can definetly oversmoke and enjoy the taste and smoothness before your floating out of the atmosphere. thes buds are medium dense but very colorful and frosty. relaxes the body makes you feel euphoric and can make you sleep very easily if you smoke too much. it makes me want to do things like odd jobs around the house i would usually put off doing.