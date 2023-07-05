Valley Breeze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Valley Breeze.
Valley Breeze reviews
c........r
July 5, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Super useful for nausea, insomnia, and anxiety. I have always had a hard time falling asleep even during working and school with 0 energy so this really helps me relax and calmly fall asleep with no worries. This strain and is perfect for some peace and alone time
g........e
March 6, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
very strong but smooth on inhalation, the feeling creeps on you in about 5 min, you can definetly oversmoke and enjoy the taste and smoothness before your floating out of the atmosphere. thes buds are medium dense but very colorful and frosty. relaxes the body makes you feel euphoric and can make you sleep very easily if you smoke too much. it makes me want to do things like odd jobs around the house i would usually put off doing.