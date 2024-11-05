Valley OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Valley OG.
Valley OG strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Valley OG strain flavors
Valley OG strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Valley OG reviews
n........5
November 5, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Headache
Might just be the farm but the one I got was from shore natural rx and it did not appear like this at all was dark scraggly bud a lot of browning dead leaves almost like it’s an out door flower low tricone appearance with a mild blue cheese smell, seems more like a beginner strain, buzz comes on fast but does not last long more of a productive buzz this won’t help you relax
j........y
November 17, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Brroooo‼️🤯🤯 I got a eighth from Jars in Mesa,AZ, and it's by Mohave sitting at 25%... This is hitting like a couchlock type of strain Idk what y'all smoking but it's heavy fr with a diesel earthy inhale and a pungent pepper skunk exhale... I'm a heavy smoker and have to put this up there with Tahoe Og and not any of the strains it says it has similarities with 🔥🔥🔥🔥
9........g
January 26, 2024
Do any of you guys know what strains help with headaches that done make them worse?
c........t
July 9, 2023
Relaxed
v calming & love the almost lemony taste of it 🫶🏾
b........e
August 9, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Relaxed
I love this strain it’s is beautiful light green nice bud structure , it’s sticky and fresh when Mohave Growers grow it, it is my favorite I love the smell! Been a MJ lover for 50 years medical MJ for 12😉
x........m
November 4, 2022
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Just copped from my local dispo in Glendale testing in at 33% THCA , 29%THC . Absolute Fire . One of the best strains I’ve had in a while, will for sure cop again
W........j
October 19, 2021
Valley og Is one of my favorite oh geez very pungent smell very strong acting makes you feel like you’re floating this is a true OG I got it from Mojave reserve flower I am very picky with my medication especially the Testing‘s but since I picked up a bag of this I have been happy ever cents if you can get your hands on some Valley OG I highly recommend it it will take all your body pain away….. but I am proud to be the first one to leave a review on the strain …get you some Valley OG lol
m........3
April 28, 2022
New to medical but so far by far the best couch green I have had and it was exactly what I was looking for.