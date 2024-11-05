Valley og Is one of my favorite oh geez very pungent smell very strong acting makes you feel like you’re floating this is a true OG I got it from Mojave reserve flower I am very picky with my medication especially the Testing‘s but since I picked up a bag of this I have been happy ever cents if you can get your hands on some Valley OG I highly recommend it it will take all your body pain away….. but I am proud to be the first one to leave a review on the strain …get you some Valley OG lol

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