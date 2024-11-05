Valley OG
HybridTHC 24%CBD 0%
Valley OG
VOG
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Happy
Blue Cheese
Diesel
Lemon
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Humulene
Valley OG effects are mostly energizing.
Valley OG potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Valley OG is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and happy. Valley OG has 24% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Valley OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Valley OGOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Valley OG strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Valley OG strain flavors
Valley OG strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Valley OG products near you
Similar to Valley OG near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Valley OG strain reviews(12)
Read all reviews
n........5
November 5, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Headache
Might just be the farm but the one I got was from shore natural rx and it did not appear like this at all was dark scraggly bud a lot of browning dead leaves almost like it’s an out door flower low tricone appearance with a mild blue cheese smell, seems more like a beginner strain, buzz comes on fast but does not last long more of a productive buzz this won’t help you relax
j........y
November 17, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Brroooo‼️🤯🤯 I got a eighth from Jars in Mesa,AZ, and it's by Mohave sitting at 25%... This is hitting like a couchlock type of strain Idk what y'all smoking but it's heavy fr with a diesel earthy inhale and a pungent pepper skunk exhale... I'm a heavy smoker and have to put this up there with Tahoe Og and not any of the strains it says it has similarities with 🔥🔥🔥🔥
9........g
January 26, 2024
Do any of you guys know what strains help with headaches that done make them worse?